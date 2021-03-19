Cannot find signal in Metatrader 4 but can be seen in the MQL5 site
Hello, I want to subscribe to a signal which I can find in MQL5 but not listed in signals in metatrader 4 app.
rhenamarieferaer:
Search for it in the upper right corner.
