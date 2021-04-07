"Low disk space in ticks generating function" Error
As it says — no disk space remaining.
You should delete your tester logs and history that take up your disk space.
Backtesting can eat up your space.
Just go to File > Open Data Folder > tester > logs and File > Open Data Folder > tester > history (if you store historical data here).
Como dice, no queda espacio en disco.
Yes, I could understand the text, but I have more than 100 Gb free on the disk. That's why I ask here. The text says something that is not true.
You should delete your tester logs and history that take up your disk space.
Backtesting can eat up your space.
Just go to File > Open Data Folder > tester > logs and File > Open Data Folder > tester > history (if you store historical data here).
Thank you very much!
You should delete your tester logs and history that take up your disk space.
Backtesting can eat up your space.
Just go to File > Open Data Folder > tester > logs and File > Open Data Folder > tester > history (if you store historical data here).
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