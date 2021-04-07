"Low disk space in ticks generating function" Error

New comment
 
Hello everyone.
Can anyone tell me what is the possible cause of this error?

Thanks!

Errors

 
karachiento: Can anyone tell me what is the possible cause of this error?

As it says — no disk space remaining.

 

You should delete your tester logs and history that take up your disk space.

Backtesting can eat up your space.

Just go to File > Open Data Folder > tester > logs and File > Open Data Folder > tester > history (if you store historical data here).

 
William Roeder:

Como dice, no queda espacio en disco.

Yes, I could understand the text, but I have more than 100 Gb free on the disk. That's why I ask here. The text says something that is not true.

 
Nor Azman Bin Ramli:

You should delete your tester logs and history that take up your disk space.

Backtesting can eat up your space.

Just go to File > Open Data Folder > tester > logs and File > Open Data Folder > tester > history (if you store historical data here).

Thank you very much!

 
Nor Azman Bin Ramli:

You should delete your tester logs and history that take up your disk space.

Backtesting can eat up your space.

Just go to File > Open Data Folder > tester > logs and File > Open Data Folder > tester > history (if you store historical data here).

ANSWER FOUND!!!

Just wanted to say that this actually helped me a TON!!! THANK YOU NOR!
New comment