Signal Copying not supported by Broker.

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I have recently purchased a signal and when i look at my journal i get the following. Is there any work around on it or not? 


Regards 



 
eben jacobs :

I have recently purchased a signal and when i look at my journal i get the following. Is there any work around on it or not? 

Regards 

You should ask your broker a question - what rule does it block copying of signals?

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