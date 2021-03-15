Signal Copying not supported by Broker.
eben jacobs :
I have recently purchased a signal and when i look at my journal i get the following. Is there any work around on it or not?
Regards
You should ask your broker a question - what rule does it block copying of signals?
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I have recently purchased a signal and when i look at my journal i get the following. Is there any work around on it or not?
Regards