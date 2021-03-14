cancel registration as a seller
How can you cancel registration as a seller during the Identification status? Thanks!
Dustin Gilmore:
How can you cancel registration as a seller during the Identification status? Thanks!
How can you cancel registration as a seller during the Identification status? Thanks!
I don't think you can, contact the Service Desk to cancel the whole procedure.
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