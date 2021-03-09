mt5 bug when rounding
Everything is correct: if 2.9999999 is cast to the 'int' type, it will be 2
double zero_one=0.1,zero_three=0.3,zero_four=0.4,three=3.0,four=4.0; double a=zero_three/zero_one; int b=(int)a; Print("0.3/0.1 : ", zero_three/zero_one); //3 Print("(int)(0.3/0.1) : ",(int)(zero_three/zero_one)); //2 Print("(int)(3.0) : ",(int)(3.0)); //3 Print("0.4/0.1 : ", zero_four/zero_one); // 4 Print("(int)(0.4/0.1) : ",(int)(zero_four/zero_one)); // 4 Print("(int)(4.0) : ",(int)(four)); // 4
Files:
Script_1.mq5 3 kb
only 0.3/0.1 = 2 when convert to int