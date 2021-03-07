signals
Monitoring of your signal was started yesterday only.
And the system is waiting for the trades to be /opened/closed to allow subscription:
Subscription will be enabled when trading starts
Sinyalinizin izlenmesi sadece dün başlatıldı. Ve sistem aboneliğe izin vermek için verilecek işlemlerin açılmasını / açılmasını bekliyor:
İşlem videosunda abonelik etkinleştirilecek
how long will this take
Sinyalinizin izlenmesi sadece dün başlatıldı.
Ve sistem, aboneliğe izin vermek için işlemlerin açılmasını / kapanmasını bekliyor:
İşlem başladığında abonelik etkinleştirilecek
Can you tell a little more?
Can you tell a little more?
After a couple of trades, you've connected it during the weekend and the market is closed.
Birkaç işlemden sonra, hafta sonu boyunca bağladınız ve piyasa kapandı.
thank you
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my own signal does not allow subscription
what's the problem please help