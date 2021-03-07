signals

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my own signal does not allow subscription 

my own signal does not allow subscription

what's the problem please help
 

Monitoring of your signal was started yesterday only.
And the system is waiting for the trades to be /opened/closed to allow subscription:

Subscription will be enabled when trading starts

 
Sergey Golubev :

Sinyalinizin izlenmesi sadece dün başlatıldı. Ve sistem aboneliğe izin vermek için verilecek işlemlerin açılmasını / açılmasını bekliyor:

İşlem videosunda abonelik etkinleştirilecek

how long will this take

 
Sergey Golubev:

Sinyalinizin izlenmesi sadece dün başlatıldı.
Ve sistem, aboneliğe izin vermek için işlemlerin açılmasını / kapanmasını bekliyor:

İşlem başladığında abonelik etkinleştirilecek

Can you tell a little more?

 
Abdurrahman Vural:

Can you tell a little more?

After a couple of trades, you've connected it during the weekend and the market is closed.

 
Eleni Anna Branou :

Birkaç işlemden sonra, hafta sonu boyunca bağladınız ve piyasa kapandı.

thank you

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