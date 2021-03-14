Hello How can I find my friend's signal to copy? please guide. Thank you very much
Ban Ung La:
Why are you asking on the forum??
Just ask your friend!
Search it by name in the upper right corner of your MT4/5 terminal.
thank you very much,you are so kind
