Hello How can I find my friend's signal to copy? please guide. Thank you very much

Ban Ung La:

Why are you asking on the forum??

Just ask your friend!

 
Search it by name in the upper right corner of your MT4/5 terminal.



 
thank you very much,you are so kind 

