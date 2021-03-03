MT5 copy signal delayed opening of the position

Hello i start first time copy signals and first signal is opened 10 minutes later than from provider. What is bad?
 
Jan Andrjuchin:
Increase your deviation/slippage setting in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Signals settings.



