ATR trailing stop modify order error 1
Hi! Why am i getting modify order error 1 here?
if (OrderType() == OP_BUY && OrderStopLoss()!=Bid - TrailingStop)
void TrailStops(){ double ATR = iATR(NULL,0,14,0); double TrailingStop = ATR * 2 ; for (int i = OrdersTotal() - 1; i >=0; i--) { OrderSelect(i, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES); if ( OrderSymbol()==Symbol() ) { if (OrderType() == OP_BUY && OrderStopLoss()!=Bid - TrailingStop ) { if (Bid - OrderOpenPrice() > TrailingStop && OrderStopLoss() < Bid - TrailingStop ) { if (!OrderModify(OrderTicket(), OrderOpenPrice(), Bid - TrailingStop, OrderTakeProfit(), 0, Green)) { Print("BUY OrderModify error ",GetLastError()," SL ",OrderStopLoss()," New SL ",Bid - TrailingStop ," Ticket Number:",OrderTicket()); } return; } } else if (OrderType() == OP_SELL && OrderStopLoss()!=Bid - TrailingStop ) { if (OrderOpenPrice() - Ask > TrailingStop && OrderStopLoss() > Ask + TrailingStop) { if (!OrderModify(OrderTicket(), OrderOpenPrice(), Ask + TrailingStop, OrderTakeProfit(), 0, Green)) { // Print("OrderModify error ", GetLastError()); Print("SELL OrderModify error ",GetLastError()," SL ",OrderStopLoss()," New SL ",Bid - TrailingStop," Ticket Number:",OrderTicket()); } return; } } } } }
Could you please run this and upload the screenshot?
ok. Please using Normalizedouble
Order Stop Lost is =1.0465 New Sl=1.04656565654. When both are the same, you get error 1. For this you need to use the NormalizeDouble command.
The corrected code has been added.
void TrailStops(){ double ATR = iATR(NULL,0,14,0); double TrailingStop = ATR * 2 ; for (int i = OrdersTotal() - 1; i >=0; i--) { OrderSelect(i, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES); if ( OrderSymbol()==Symbol() ) { if (OrderType() == OP_BUY && OrderStopLoss()!=NormalizeDouble((Bid - TrailingStop),Digits) ) { if (Bid - OrderOpenPrice() > TrailingStop && OrderStopLoss() < Bid - TrailingStop ) { if (!OrderModify(OrderTicket(), OrderOpenPrice(), NormalizeDouble((Bid - TrailingStop),Digits), OrderTakeProfit(), 0, Green)) { Print("BUY OrderModify error ",GetLastError()," SL ",OrderStopLoss()," New SL ",Bid - TrailingStop ," Ticket Number:",OrderTicket()); } return; } } else if (OrderType() == OP_SELL && OrderStopLoss()!=NormalizeDouble((Bid - TrailingStop),Digits) ) { if (OrderOpenPrice() - Ask > TrailingStop && OrderStopLoss() > Ask + TrailingStop) { if (!OrderModify(OrderTicket(), OrderOpenPrice(), NormalizeDouble((Ask + TrailingStop),Digits), OrderTakeProfit(), 0, Green)) { // Print("OrderModify error ", GetLastError()); Print("SELL OrderModify error ",GetLastError()," SL ",OrderStopLoss()," New SL ",Bid - TrailingStop," Ticket Number:",OrderTicket()); } return; } } } } }
Thank you so much that did the job! I fugured out that i need to normalize it... but i didn't know where to place it...
I have one more thing if you could help me.... This trailing stop when conditions are true, changes on every tick , which i dont like, because it basically sets stop at price High.
I would like that it sets only on price Close. Is that possible?
