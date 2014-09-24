SIgnals from MT4 sending to website or api or java applet or website

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Hello, 

 

Is there any solution to send signals from mt4  to an java applet or integrate in a website. So in the picture you see the signals from mt4 and  i want to show that on a website, on real time?

Signals

 Is there any solution 

 
zedzed1:

Hello, 

 

Is there any solution to send signals from mt4  to an java applet or integrate in a website. So in the picture you see the signals from mt4 and  i want to show that on a website, on real time?

 Is there any solution 

MT4 can perform simple http request. Your site can handle it.

So you only need to place a WebRequest command in the MT4, the rest must handle the application (php, java, .net) on a web server.

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