Resources insert indicator

hi, everybody. I need to put my personalized indicator into my EA to pass the test in mql5. This is problem:

foto1 okay

photo2 error

i thank whoever wants to help me


Do not double post!!

I have deleted your duplicated topic.

Do not post images of code.

Please edit your post and use the code button (Alt+S) to copy and paste the code.

EDIT your original post, please do not just post the code correctly in a new post.

 
sorry I forgot to delete it because I was in the wrong section
 
You can not load metatrader 4 ex4 in metatrader 5

 

hi , error is 2oninit

use mt4

 
You have mixed up everything

Metatrader 4 does not have handles. Decide what coding language and platform you want to use and code for that platform using its language

