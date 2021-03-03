Resources insert indicator
Do not double post!!
I have deleted your duplicated topic.
Do not post images of code.
Please edit your post and use the code button (Alt+S) to copy and paste the code.
EDIT your original post, please do not just post the code correctly in a new post.
sorry I forgot to delete it because I was in the wrong section
You can not load metatrader 4 ex4 in metatrader 5
hi, everybody. I need to put my personalized indicator into my EA to pass the test in mql5. This is problem:
foto1 okay
photo2 error
i thank whoever wants to help me