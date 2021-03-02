what version of TMA is this if at all

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Hi Guys


any idea what this original indicator is called? i cant seem to find one with the exact same settings.


many thanks


 
shabaz:

Hi Guys


any idea what this original indicator is called? i cant seem to find one with the exact same settings.


many thanks


Centered TMA,with multiple bands,including arrows on level cross

there are a lot of around,different variations

 
Thank you bro, i will do some more looking around for it.
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