Need help as unable to change signal status from private to public

I want help to change my signal from private to public for others to copy. I ticked private erroneous ly.
 
Shahid Mahmood Muhammad Yaseen:
Go to the right side of your signal and click the edit option (from a computer).


 
Eleni Anna Branou:

I am using mobile phone and can not see edit button. Please help
 
Shahid Mahmood Muhammad Yaseen:
Choose the desktop version in your browser.

