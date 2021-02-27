Need help as unable to change signal status from private to public
I want help to change my signal from private to public for others to copy. I ticked private erroneous ly.
Shahid Mahmood Muhammad Yaseen:
Go to the right side of your signal and click the edit option (from a computer).
Eleni Anna Branou:I am using mobile phone and can not see edit button. Please help
Go to the right side of your signal and click the edit option (from a computer).
Shahid Mahmood Muhammad Yaseen:
I am using mobile phone and can not see edit button. Please help
Choose the desktop version in your browser.
