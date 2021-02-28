only sending limit orders

New comment
 
I just want to send limit orders. but I could not. I need help. these are my codes:
  
// Filling type
    if (IsFillingTypeAllowed (Symbol (), SYMBOL_ORDER_LIMIT))
      Trade.SetTypeFilling (SYMBOL_ORDER_LIMIT);
    else if (IsFillingTypeAllowed (Symbol (), SYMBOL_FILLING_IOC))
      Trade.SetTypeFilling (ORDER_FILLING_IOC);
    else Trade.SetTypeFilling (ORDER_FILLING_RETURN);

Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Trade Constants / Order Properties
Kutluhan Yesilkaya :
I just want to send limit orders. but I could not. I need help. these are my codes:
 

Please insert the code correctly (using the button Code)

In my codes, I use a construction that automatically initializes everything:

   m_trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(InpMagic);
   m_trade.SetMarginMode();
   m_trade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol(m_symbol.Name());
   m_trade.SetDeviationInPoints(InpDeviation);
 
Vladimir Karputov:

Please insert the code correctly (using the button Code)

In my codes, I use a construction that automatically initializes everything:

are these the limit order codes?

 
Kutluhan Yesilkaya :

are these the limit order codes?

What do pending limit orders have to do with it? The code fills in the fill correctly.

 
Vladimir Karputov :

What do pending limit orders have to do with it? The code fills in the fill correctly.

I just want my robot to send limit orders. that's my problem my codes are not working. can you help me?

 
Kutluhan Yesilkaya :

I just want my robot to send limit orders. that's my problem my codes are not working. can you help me?

No code, no help.

 
Vladimir Karputov :

No code, no help.

Don't write if you're not going to help. don't be blank

 
Kutluhan Yesilkaya :

Don't write if you're not going to help. don't be blank

I can't help you - if you haven't shown your code. To give a hint, you need to show the MQL5 code. And don't be rude to the moderator.

 

Code - Buy limit:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                    Buy Limit.mq5 |
//|                         Copyright © 2018-2021, Vladimir Karputov |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright © 2018-2021, Vladimir Karputov"
#property version   "1.002"
#property description "The script sets the pending orders down from the price"
#property script_show_inputs
//---
#include <Trade\Trade.mqh>
#include <Trade\SymbolInfo.mqh>  
CTrade         m_trade;                      // trading object
CSymbolInfo    m_symbol;                     // symbol info object
//--- input parameters
input double   InpLots        = 1.0;         // Lots
input double   InpPrice       = 0.0;         // Price Buy Stop
input ulong    m_magic        = 228364430;   // magic number
//---
ulong          m_slippage=10;                // slippage
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
   if(!m_symbol.Name(Symbol())) // sets symbol name
      return;
   if(!RefreshRates())
      return;

   string err_text="";
   if(!CheckVolumeValue(InpLots,err_text))
     {
      Print(err_text);
      return;
     }
//---
   m_trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(m_magic);
   m_trade.SetMarginMode();
   m_trade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol(m_symbol.Name());
   m_trade.SetDeviationInPoints(m_slippage);
//--- start work
   bool buy_limit=m_trade.BuyLimit(InpLots,m_symbol.NormalizePrice(InpPrice),m_symbol.Name());
   uint result_retcode=m_trade.ResultRetcode();
   string result_retcode_description=m_trade.ResultRetcodeDescription();
   Print("Buy limit: ",buy_limit,", Result Retcode: ",result_retcode);
   Print("Result retcode description: ",result_retcode_description);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Refreshes the symbol quotes data                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool RefreshRates(void)
  {
//--- refresh rates
   if(!m_symbol.RefreshRates())
     {
      Print("RefreshRates error");
      return(false);
     }
//--- protection against the return value of "zero"
   if(m_symbol.Ask()==0 || m_symbol.Bid()==0)
      return(false);
//---
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Check the correctness of the position volume                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CheckVolumeValue(double volume,string &error_description)
  {
//--- minimal allowed volume for trade operations
   double min_volume=m_symbol.LotsMin();
   if(volume<min_volume)
     {
      if(TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_LANGUAGE)=="Russian")
         error_description=StringFormat("Объем меньше минимально допустимого SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN=%.2f",min_volume);
      else
         error_description=StringFormat("Volume is less than the minimal allowed SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN=%.2f",min_volume);
      return(false);
     }
//--- maximal allowed volume of trade operations
   double max_volume=m_symbol.LotsMax();
   if(volume>max_volume)
     {
      if(TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_LANGUAGE)=="Russian")
         error_description=StringFormat("Объем больше максимально допустимого SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX=%.2f",max_volume);
      else
         error_description=StringFormat("Volume is greater than the maximal allowed SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX=%.2f",max_volume);
      return(false);
     }
//--- get minimal step of volume changing
   double volume_step=m_symbol.LotsStep();
   int ratio=(int)MathRound(volume/volume_step);
   if(MathAbs(ratio*volume_step-volume)>0.0000001)
     {
      if(TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_LANGUAGE)=="Russian")
         error_description=StringFormat("Объем не кратен минимальному шагу SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP=%.2f, ближайший правильный объем %.2f",
                                        volume_step,ratio*volume_step);
      else
         error_description=StringFormat("Volume is not a multiple of the minimal step SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP=%.2f, the closest correct volume is %.2f",
                                        volume_step,ratio*volume_step);
      return(false);
     }
   error_description="Correct volume value";
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Files:
Kutluhan Yesilkaya:

Do not double post!!

I have deleted your duplicate topic.

You have also already been told to post  code correctly.

Vladimir Karputov:

Please insert the code correctly (using the button )

Yet you didn't in your other topic.

 

Keith Watford :

Do not double post!!

I have deleted your duplicate topic.

You have also already been told to post  code correctly.

Vladimir Karputov:

Please insert the code correctly (using the button )

Yet you didn't in your other topic.

the code gives an error. did not help. I'm taking a screenshot. my only request is to send only limited orders.

