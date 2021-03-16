Stoch indicator in main window

Hello everone!!! I'm newer in mql5 programing. I want to insert the stochastic indicator in the "chart window" where are the MA's, SAR, B.Bands, etc. I changed the original Stoch code, chenging one line, #property indicator_separate_windowto #property indicator_chart_windowbut the stoch does not appear in the main window. can someone help me...please.

I found one indicator in CodeBase -

Stochastic Oscillator in the main chart window relative to the Moving Average indicator.
 
Tiofelo Teles:
Hello ,you want the stoch to be displayed at the bottom of the main chart as an overlay ? 

or

The stoch to be "adapted" to chart prices of the main window ? (like Sergeys linked indicator)

 
I want the stoch adapted to chart prices of the main window..."it  will be like MA"
 
When i compile, i get 19 errors.
 
Seems, you are using old SmoothAlgorithms file. The updated file is on this post:

Because I have no any error:

I updated MT5 to the latest beta build, and it still works:

 
Thank you very much. is very important tool in my daytrade system.

