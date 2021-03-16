Stoch indicator in main window
I found one indicator in CodeBase -
Hello everone!!! I'm newer in mql5 programing. I want to insert the stochastic indicator in the "chart window" where are the MA's, SAR, B.Bands, etc. I changed the original Stoch code, chenging one line, #property indicator_separate_windowto #property indicator_chart_windowbut the stoch does not appear in the main window. can someone help me...please.
Hello ,you want the stoch to be displayed at the bottom of the main chart as an overlay ?
or
The stoch to be "adapted" to chart prices of the main window ? (like Sergeys linked indicator)
When i compile, i get 19 errors.
Seems, you are using old SmoothAlgorithms file. The updated file is on this post: #6
Because I have no any error:
- 2019.09.05
I updated MT5 to the latest beta build, and it still works:
Thank you very much. is very important tool in my daytrade system.
