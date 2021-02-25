Why I can't see parapolic SAR on metatrader-4 platform?

I did include Parabolic SAR  on the chart.

Indicator list shows that there is PSAR on the chart. But I can't see it. PSAR properties box doesn't have color change option. How can I see PSAR pattern on the chart?

The chart is shown in the attached picture.

Files:
psar.png  256 kb
 
nyanmt4 :

Check visibility on timeframes:


 
nyanmt4:

The dots are bright green usually , does anything appear if you right click on the chart->properties->yellow on black ?

 

Parabolic SAR is here in Metatrader:

and check your build (and update Metatrader if necessary):

 
its about the web terminal guys 
 
I have change background. But still not shown. You can see in the attached file. Indicator list shows that Parabolic SAR is in indicator list.

But not shown.

Files:
psar_1.png  220 kb
 
It is web terminal. I can include Parabolic SAR, just not shown. It is in indicator list. But now shown.
Files:
Vladimir Karputov:

Check visibility on timeframes:


I chose all time frames. Please see in the attached file.
Files:
psar_2.png  341 kb
