My location on profile

New comment
 
I can't change my location on my profile. It says in live in Afghanistan but I live in USA.
 

Go to https://www.mql5.com/en/users/phamtranandassociates/edit and edit location:

If you can not edit your location so it may be related to your validation status, and you need to write to the service desk asking them for advice.

 
I see thanks.  It won't let me edit it. 
 
The service desk wants me to select from a few topics on the contact for but none of the options fit my situation. 
 
Lebach Anh Pham:
The service desk wants me to select from a few topics on the contact for but none of the options fit my situation. 
Select any topic, write to the service desk asking them for advice.
 
Ok thanks.  I'll try that.
New comment