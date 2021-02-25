My location on profile
I can't change my location on my profile. It says in live in Afghanistan but I live in USA.
Go to https://www.mql5.com/en/users/phamtranandassociates/edit and edit location:
If you can not edit your location so it may be related to your validation status, and you need to write to the service desk asking them for advice.
Discover new MetaTrader 5 opportunities with MQL5 community and services
- www.mql5.com
Logging in to MQL5.com website
I see thanks. It won't let me edit it.
The service desk wants me to select from a few topics on the contact for but none of the options fit my situation.
Lebach Anh Pham:Select any topic, write to the service desk asking them for advice.
The service desk wants me to select from a few topics on the contact for but none of the options fit my situation.
The service desk wants me to select from a few topics on the contact for but none of the options fit my situation.
Ok thanks. I'll try that.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register