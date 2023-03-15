Multi currency RSI

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Hello,

I have been looking for multi currency RSI but couldn't find satisfied indicator in code base. Found one, doing the thing i want, showing multiple currencies at once on rsi but values was not right. I tried to do it myself but couldn't achieve. Is it possible to call iRsi with different currency on ea ? if so, how can i achieve that. If i need to make custom indicator like this one why it get different rsi values than normal rsi? (difference were like 10 point at sometimes)

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/83

Looking for something like this;


Creating a Multi-Currency Indicator, Using a Number of Intermediate Indicator Buffers
Creating a Multi-Currency Indicator, Using a Number of Intermediate Indicator Buffers
  • www.mql5.com
There has been a recent rise of interest in the cluster analyses of the FOREX market. MQL5 opens up new possibilities of researching the trends of the movement of currency pairs. A key feature of MQL5, differentiating it from MQL4, is the possibility of using an unlimited amount of indicator buffers. This article describes an example of the creation of a multi-currency indicator.
 
Did you manage finding something? I'm also looking for something similar please
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