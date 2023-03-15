Multi currency RSI
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Hello,
I have been looking for multi currency RSI but couldn't find satisfied indicator in code base. Found one, doing the thing i want, showing multiple currencies at once on rsi but values was not right. I tried to do it myself but couldn't achieve. Is it possible to call iRsi with different currency on ea ? if so, how can i achieve that. If i need to make custom indicator like this one why it get different rsi values than normal rsi? (difference were like 10 point at sometimes)
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/83
Looking for something like this;