private massages doesn't load

Hi everyone , my private massages page doesn't load but other pages does, is anyone with same issue? is it a server problem ?
 
Khuman Bakhramirad:
Yes, I confirm there is a problem with PM, I will notify the technicians.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Thank you very much :)

 
I can't even notify the technicians, so I hope they see this topic and fix it soon.
 

Yes, the private messages are not loaded on mql5 portal for now.
But we can use private messages on MT5, for example:

Seems, the admins/developers are making some improvement or technical maintenance of mql5 website.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:
yes its a big issue , i hope too.

 
It is fixed now.
 
Eleni Anna Branou:
yes it is working now, thank you

