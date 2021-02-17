All my indicators ex4 are into the editor

Does someone know why all the ex4 indicators are into the editor,

and where ex4 should be ?


 
The question makes no sense. Your image shows the mq4 files in the editor not the ex4.
 
Right click in the navigator -> show all files and the ex4 files will not be displayed any more

 
ok, but I do not find the "show all files " anywhere

 
Ok I have it : thank you mladen


