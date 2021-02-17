All my indicators ex4 are into the editor
The question makes no sense. Your image shows the mq4 files in the editor not the ex4.
ffoorr:
Does someone know why all the ex4 indicators are into the editor,
and where ex4 should be ?
Right click in the navigator -> show all files and the ex4 files will not be displayed any more
Mladen Rakic:
Right click in the navigator -> show all files and the ex4 files will not be displayed any more
ok, but I do not find the "show all files " anywhere
