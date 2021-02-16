how to get Period separator's candle id ?
Arad_1: Is there any simpler way to get the candle id where a period has started?Depends on the chart period.
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Less than H4 it is the start of a new day.
int iBOD = iBarShift(_Symbol,_Period, Date() );Find bar of the same time one day ago - MQL4 programming forum 2017.10.06
- H4 it is the start of the week.
- D1 it is the start of the month.
- W1 it is the start of the year.
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Is there any simpler way to get the candle id where a period has started?
i know that there is a way around it by using the Bars() function and calculating the candles from current time to the time 00:01 for one day period and then for weekly using the day of the week filter, but trying to avoid it if possible , looking for something simpler then that , if there is any ........
not looking for the exact code , just some guidance .......
thanks