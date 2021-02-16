How to add icon to the caption area of the Panel Dialogs

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Hello Members,

I am new to the Panel. I tried the documentation but failed to find reference to make it work.

Here I am trying to add an icon to the caption area before Dialogue box name with bitmap image control. But failed to move it above the clientback area. How to get access to that area.

caption icon

#include <Controls\Dialog.mqh>
#include <Controls\Picture.mqh>
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Global parameters                                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int      panelXX     =  20;
int      panelYY     =  20;
int      panelWidth  =  300;
int      panelHeight =  300;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Global variabels                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- Panel itself
CAppDialog m_panel;
CPicture ic;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {

   m_panel.Create(0,"TEST PANEL",0,panelXX,panelYY,panelWidth,panelHeight); 

   ic.Create(0,"Icon",0,0,0,20,20);
   ic.BmpName("icobmp.bmp");
   m_panel.Add(ic);

//--- Run panel
   m_panel.Run();
//--- succeed
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
//---


//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- Destroy panel
   m_panel.Destroy(reason);

//--- Delete all objects
   ObjectsDeleteAll(0,0);
   Comment("");
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert chart event function                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,         // event ID
                  const long& lparam,   // event parameter of the long type
                  const double& dparam, // event parameter of the double type
                  const string& sparam) // event parameter of the string type
  {
//--- Move the panel with the mouse
   m_panel.ChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Thank you in advance.

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