How to add icon to the caption area of the Panel Dialogs
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Hello Members,
I am new to the Panel. I tried the documentation but failed to find reference to make it work.
Here I am trying to add an icon to the caption area before Dialogue box name with bitmap image control. But failed to move it above the clientback area. How to get access to that area.
Thank you in advance.