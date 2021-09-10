Is there a way to disable the implicit high-low bands in the strategy tester? (with screenshot)
Benjamin Varga :
These lines appear only in the "Every tick based on real ticks" mode. This is done on purpose.
Vladimir Karputov:
These lines appear only in the "Every tick based on real ticks" mode. This is done on purpose.
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Hi all,
I'm wondering if I'm missing something, but I am unable to remove/disable the two lines that each connect the highs and lows, respectively, when running via the strategy tester. Anyone can help me sorting this out, how to get rid of them?
I intend to use several indicators, and I find it annoying when these graphic elements bloat further the already (visually) quite "polluted" chart.
Here is a plain example:
Thanks in advance,
Benji