Is there a way to disable the implicit high-low bands in the strategy tester? (with screenshot)

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Hi all,

I'm wondering if I'm missing something, but I am unable to remove/disable the two lines that each connect the highs and lows, respectively, when running via the strategy tester. Anyone can help me sorting this out, how to get rid of them?

I intend to use several indicators, and I find it annoying when these graphic elements bloat further the already (visually) quite "polluted" chart.

Here is a plain example:


Unwanted implicit lines


Thanks in advance,

Benji

The Fundamentals of Testing in MetaTrader 5
The Fundamentals of Testing in MetaTrader 5
  • www.mql5.com
What are the differences between the three modes of testing in MetaTrader 5, and what should be particularly looked for? How does the testing of an EA, trading simultaneously on multiple instruments, take place? When and how are the indicator values calculated during testing, and how are the events handled? How to synchronize the bars from different instruments during testing in an "open prices only" mode? This article aims to provide answers to these and many other questions.
 
Benjamin Varga :


These lines appear only in the "Every tick based on real ticks" mode. This is done on purpose.

 
Vladimir Karputov:

These lines appear only in the "Every tick based on real ticks" mode. This is done on purpose.

Oh, I had no idea. Thank you!
 
those lines are displayed in "real tick" mode AND if you use iLowest/iHighest
 
If you need to use the "real tick" setting you can simply change their color in the chart properties to "none", thus hiding them from view.
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