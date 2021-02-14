Help! How to get dashboard from skewing to the side?
killyang:You will need to post your code
Hello,
Hello,
I Have a high-low dashboard indicator that skews to the side and cuts off some of the information from the dashboard. There appear to be no settings to be able to edit this in the dashboard setting. Could someone please help me in fixing this?
Have added a screenshot
Thanks!
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Hello,
I Have a high-low dashboard indicator that skews to the side and cuts off some of the information from the dashboard. There appear to be no settings to be able to edit this in the dashboard setting. Could someone please help me in fixing this?
Have added a screenshot
Thanks!