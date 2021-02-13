Can someone help me on how to make a list of self-defined names like this?
vantoan3290:
enum Animal {Rabbit, Bear, Dog, Badger, Cat}; input Animal selection = Dog; int OnInit() { Alert("You selected " + EnumToString(selection)); return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } void OnDeinit(const int reason) {} void OnTick() {}
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