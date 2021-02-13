Can someone help me on how to make a list of self-defined names like this?

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Code for MT5
 
vantoan3290:


enum Animal {Rabbit, Bear, Dog, Badger, Cat};

input Animal selection = Dog;


int OnInit()
{
   Alert("You selected " + EnumToString(selection));
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}

void OnDeinit(const int reason)
{}

void OnTick()
{}
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