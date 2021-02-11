About Bears Indicator in mql4
The indicator is described on this page:
MetaTrader 4 Help → Analytics → Technical Indicators → Bears Power
Open metaEditor and check the code:
MetaTrader 4 Help
- www.metatrader4.com
Client Terminal is a part of the online trading system. It is installed on the trader's computer and intended for: receiving quotes and news in...
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello There,
I have read documentation of mql4. I cant find the Bears indicator data there. Is there any other way to access the indicator data into my code? .
Please consider the attached file for the further process.
Thanks.