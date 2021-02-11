About Bears Indicator in mql4

Hello There,

I have read documentation of mql4.  I cant find the Bears indicator data there. Is there any other way to access the indicator data into my code? .

Please consider the attached file for the further process. 

Thanks.

The indicator is described on this page:

MetaTrader 4 Help → Analytics → Technical Indicators → Bears Power 

Open metaEditor and check the code:

