Encountered an improper argument - Compiler Error

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What the hell is that? Never saw before, but since today, it comes up when compiling an indicator, no further information, nothing. 



Thx ... 

 
Doerk Hilger: What the hell is that? 

The compiler got so confused, it crashed. Comment out large sections of code, fix what you can, slowly reduce the size/count of the sections.

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