2021-02-08 + 09 - VPS - Expert and indicator was removed when I synchronise to VPS

Good Day all - Does any one have similar issue. VPS stated as New York.
Expert and indicator was removed when I synchronize to VPS
Give some more information, removed from where, locally in your terminal or in MQL5 VPS?
If your expert and indicator require DLL calls, they will not work on MQL5 VPS.
You gave a portion of my problem in your counter question.
I have Metatrader 4 - and I notice my VPS shows MQL5 VPS
Maybe it was some kind of server restart or you migrated again and the server first removed the expert/indicator and the re-loaded them again.
Check the MQL5 VPS further down.
Update - My EA's started to work again in late US afternoon yesterday.
I reset everything , and restarted from blank - re uploaded all charts with their frills and grills.
thnx
