Compiled ex4's not showing on navigator

Good morning fellow coders . 

What am i doing wrong here ?

is it the lengthy name ?


 
Right Click → Refresh?
 
No change unfortunately

 

Changed Name and recompiled in a different folder , it refuses to see it .


 

[Fixed] For anyone who may face this issue in the future

I Leaned Up the Contents of the Experts Folder .

I dont know if it was folders (with subfolders creating long paths)

or the amount of files and subfolders ,but deleting stuff did the trick.


 

I have the same problem some years ago, I contacted the service desk and have no answer.

The problem are with subfolders, in my case, if I get the indicator out of the subfolders,

Then they worked, (they showed up in the terminal.)

 
Indeed that was the issue 

 
indicators where inside the metateditor, but do not show up in the terminal.

I don't know why, and service desk did not answer

 
Usually this happens when there are a lot of indicators or experts in the navigator. One solution I tried was to delete the mqlcache.dat file in the indicators folder and refresh the navigator again. It worked for me, hopefully will work for you.  
