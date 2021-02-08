OnCalculate: Pair not ready
Zhang Fengqun:
Do you know what cause OnCalculate: Pair not ready?
I think it means that the program is not ready to do the calculations for that currency.
Open the program. You need all of the currency pairs listed in lines 73 through 76 of the program.
Does your connection provider provide all of them?
In case you are wondering, there is nothing wrong with my computer.
The "ma_period" should be set to 200 or so for ease of use.
Thank you so much, Nagisa.
Yes, the broker which I'm using provide all of pairs.
I'm still researching for the reason.
>>The "ma_period" should be set to 200 or so for ease of use.
Could you please tell me why it should be set to 200?
All of those currency pairs are listed in "Market Watch"?
Are there any currency pairs that you have never opened chart? If so, open them once. This will create a history file.
If you are still having problems, then it is probably a problem specific to your PC.
I think the movements of lines are too detailed to be judged in Period 20, but you can use your own preference.
Nagisa Unada:
All of those currency pairs are listed in "Market Watch"?
Are there any currency pairs that you have never opened chart? If so, open them once. This will create a history file.
If you are still having problems, then it is probably a problem specific to your PC.
I think the movements of lines are too detailed to be judged in Period 20, but you can use your own preference.
Thank you so much, Unada-san.
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Dear experienced traders
Do you know what cause OnCalculate: Pair not ready?
Thank you in advance and all the best.