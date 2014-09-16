"Refresh" Equivalent in MQL?
svengralla:Why are you using the "Refresh" button ?
Thx, Sven
Hi,
what is the equivalent for the "Refresh" button in MQL code?
Thx, Sven
ChartRedraw() ?
angevoyageur:Working offline or during closed markets, I need to run OnCalculate() to recalculate my data upon an CHARTEVENT_CLICK trigger.
Why are you using the "Refresh" button ?
Why are you using the "Refresh" button ?
Candles:No, ChartRedraw() will not trigger OnCalculate().
ChartRedraw() ?
ChartRedraw() ?
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Hi,
what is the equivalent for the "Refresh" button in MQL code?
Thx, Sven