MT5 version 2772 crash on portable mode
You can relocate base folder - look at the page https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020/page5 starting with the post #46
Where Do I start from?
- 2018.10.29
- www.mql5.com
Hi fam! Am a total newbie in the forex niche... Just signed up here on this platform... Please where do i start from? I need help...
Sergey Golubev:
You can relocate base folder - look at the page https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020/page5 starting with the post #46
You can relocate base folder - look at the page https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020/page5 starting with the post #46
Great tnX Sergey
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hi guys
i know its irrelevant to MQL5 but i cant use terminal.exe /portable mode on version 2772
is there any fix for this issue?
the main reason i use this is to keep data folder same as installation folder not somewhere deep in appdata under windows and mistakenly delete it!
i appreciate your help in advance