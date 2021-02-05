SMA Prediction indicator
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Taking a look on the above picture We have a normal SMA with period 20 as the blue line
and the predicted SMA as red line...Predictions are made for future. We estimate the value of
the sma.
I want to know if there is a method for smoothing as possible the values of the predicted sma ????????