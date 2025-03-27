MT5 no longer available on UAE iOS app store
Hey. I deleted MT5 a while ago. I decided to get back into forex trading today but when I try to download the app, I realize that it is no longer on the UAE App Store. It tells me that “This app is currently not available in your country or region”. Is there any way I can download the app?
Two options
1. change your country to which your apple id is linked
2. create a new apple id and sign out in the app store using this "new" id
change your region and try again. It may work.
HI,
I'm unable to open -or- update the App. Seems like the app has been removed from the App store.
Please can requesting the MT5 developers to restore the App.
i have same problem
