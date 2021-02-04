Help to refresh iHigh data from MT4 to .CSV
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { //--- static datetime preTime=0,curTime=0,cur; if(preTime!=(curTime=iTime(_Symbol,PERIOD_M1,0))) { static MqlDateTime dt; cur=TimeCurrent(); TimeToStruct(cur,dt); if(dt.hour==10 && dt.min==0) { string var1=TimeToString(cur,TIME_MINUTES); double high = iHigh(NULL,0,1); double low = iLow(NULL,0,1); double Range = high - low; NormalizeDouble (Range,5); if (var1=="10:00") { Print(DoubleToString(Range,5)); } int filehandle=FileOpen("fractals.csv",FILE_READ|FILE_WRITE|FILE_CSV); if(filehandle!=INVALID_HANDLE) { //for(int i=0; i<100; i++) //{ while(!FileIsEnding(filehandle)) FileReadString(filehandle); FileWrite(filehandle,TimeToString(cur,TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES)+","+DoubleToString(Range,5)); //} FileClose(filehandle); //Print("FileOpen OK"); } else Print("Operation FileOpen failed, error ",GetLastError()); } preTime=curTime; } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Hi Ernst,
Is this code for MQL4? It looks like MQL5 but I am quite the amateur coder so I may well be wrong
Ichimoku Trader:
Hi Ernst,
Hi Ernst,
Is this code for MQL4? It looks like MQL5 but I am quite the amateur coder so I may well be wrong
Hi,
For MQL4, yes.Edit: compatible with both now.
Ernst Van Der Merwe:
Hi,
For MQL4, yes.
Thanks Ernst, the code works perfectly, I will read through what you have done and understand it for the future. Thank you for your help it is much appreciated.
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Hi Guys,
So I have been trying to export basic price data into a .csv format from MT4.
Basically what im trying to achieve is to get the range of a particular bar at a particular time of day each day that runs in the strategy tester. IE iHigh - iLow @ 9am each day populate that into a .csv on a separate column for each day.
I can get MT4 to print in the journal what each days range was for a particular bar but cant get the formula to work into excel.
Attached is a photo of what it looks like coming out into excel and my code below.