IC markets servers 25 & 26 not found

Hi,

In the last weeks have opened to accounts with IC markets and they run on ICMarketsSC-Live25 and  ICMarketsSC-Live26.

Now I want to run a signal on them, but I can only select servers up to nr 22. MQL5 does not have servers 25 and 26 available.

How can I solve this issue?

 
Dominique Nathalie Guijken:

They will be added soon I guess, as all these new servers come up, the system will include them.

I will report it to Signals technicians.
 
They've just informed me that both servers exist in MQL5 signal database.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

They've just informed me that both servers exist in MQL5 signal database.

Still no luck, only servers up to Live24



 

I checked now and those servers are available:

 
Dominique Nathalie Guijken:

Still no luck, only servers up to Live24



You are typing ICMarkets-Live... when you should type ICMarketsSC-Live...

 
Ah, that is my mistake. Thanks for checking!
