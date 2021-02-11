IC markets servers 25 & 26 not found
Hi,
In the last weeks have opened to accounts with IC markets and they run on ICMarketsSC-Live25 and ICMarketsSC-Live26.
Now I want to run a signal on them, but I can only select servers up to nr 22. MQL5 does not have servers 25 and 26 available.
How can I solve this issue?
They will be added soon I guess, as all these new servers come up, the system will include them.I will report it to Signals technicians.
Hi,
In the last weeks have opened to accounts with IC markets and they run on ICMarketsSC-Live25 and ICMarketsSC-Live26.
Now I want to run a signal on them, but I can only select servers up to nr 22. MQL5 does not have servers 25 and 26 available.
How can I solve this issue?
They've just informed me that both servers exist in MQL5 signal database.
Still no luck, only servers up to Live24
You are typing ICMarkets-Live... when you should type ICMarketsSC-Live...
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi,
In the last weeks have opened to accounts with IC markets and they run on ICMarketsSC-Live25 and ICMarketsSC-Live26.
Now I want to run a signal on them, but I can only select servers up to nr 22. MQL5 does not have servers 25 and 26 available.
How can I solve this issue?