Journal messages?

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Hi 

Im new here so hello all 


can anyone advise whats happening here please?

is there something i should be doing?

regards

Steve

 
stebrierley:

Hi 

Im new here so hello all 


can anyone advise whats happening here please?

is there something i should be doing?

regards

Steve

Your EA needs some indicators that aren't available.

Contact the author/seller for help.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Your EA needs some indicators that aren't available.

Contact the author/seller for help.

Thanks for your help :)

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