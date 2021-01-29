Journal messages?
stebrierley:
Hi
Im new here so hello all
can anyone advise whats happening here please?
is there something i should be doing?
regards
Steve
Your EA needs some indicators that aren't available.
Contact the author/seller for help.
Eleni Anna Branou:
Your EA needs some indicators that aren't available.
Contact the author/seller for help.
Thanks for your help :)
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Hi
Im new here so hello all
can anyone advise whats happening here please?
is there something i should be doing?
regards
Steve