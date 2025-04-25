Get Ichimoku Values according to the Indicators window
I found out about how to implement the Ichimoku indicator in my EA, but it can only read the values that the Ichimoku takes according to the main chart. Instead, I want to find a way where I can compare the Ichimoku values to the Levels I set for it in the beginning, levels like 80, 20 that are shown in the indicators window along with the Ichimoku itself.
I'm also interested in this.
