Get Ichimoku Values according to the Indicators window

I found out about how to implement the Ichimoku indicator in my EA, but it can only read the values that the Ichimoku takes according to the main chart. Instead, I want to find a way where I can compare the Ichimoku values to the Levels I set for it in the beginning, levels like 80, 20 that are shown in the indicators window along with the Ichimoku itself.
 
I'm also interested in this.
 

For the Ichimoku of the oscillator ? 

image : rsi 

(attached is an indicator test but its draft)

