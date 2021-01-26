message [invald volume]

Hello, during testing, I receive the message [invald volume] please help 
#property copyright "TradeBOT"
#property link      "TradeBOT"
#property version   "1.00"

#include <Trade\PositionInfo.mqh>
#include <Trade\Trade.mqh>
#include <Trade\SymbolInfo.mqh>  
#include <Trade\AccountInfo.mqh>
CPositionInfo  m_position;                   // trade position object
CTrade         m_trade;                      // trading object
CSymbolInfo    m_symbol;                     // symbol info object
CAccountInfo   m_account;                    // account info wrapper
//--- input parameters
input int      Inp_ma_period_CCI          =  74;    // averaging period iCCI
input int      Inp_fast_ema_period_MACD   =  100;   // period for Fast average calculation MACD
input int      Inp_slow_ema_period_MACD   =  150;   // period for Slow average calculation MACD
//--- parameters
double         m_cci                      =  0.0;  //
double         m_macd                     =  0.0;  //
int            m_buy_total                =  0;    //
int            m_sell_total               =  0;    //
input double         m_ext_lot            =  0.01;  // Lot Size
int            m_pos                      =  0;    //
input double         m_buy_sell_level     =  230;  // Buy Sell Level
//---
int            handle_iCCI;                        // variable for storing the handle of the iCCI indicator 
int            handle_iMACD;                       // variable for storing the handle of the iMACD indicator 
ulong          m_magic                    =  343;  // magic number
//---
#define MAIN_LINE 0
#define SIGNAL_LINE 1

   
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Check the correctness of the order volume                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CheckVolumeValue(double volume,string &description)
  {
//--- minimal allowed volume for trade operations
   double min_volume=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN);
   if(volume<min_volume)
     {
      description=StringFormat("Volume is less than the minimal allowed SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN=%.2f",min_volume);
      return(false);
     }

//--- maximal allowed volume of trade operations
   double max_volume=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX);
   if(volume>max_volume)
     {
      description=StringFormat("Volume is greater than the maximal allowed SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX=%.2f",max_volume);
      return(false);
     }

//--- get minimal step of volume changing
   double volume_step=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP);

   int ratio=(int)MathRound(volume/volume_step);
   if(MathAbs(ratio*volume_step-volume)>0.0000001)
     {
      description=StringFormat("Volume is not a multiple of the minimal step SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP=%.2f, the closest correct volume is %.2f",
                               volume_step,ratio*volume_step);
      return(false);
     }
   description="Correct volume value";
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//---
   m_symbol.Name(Symbol());                  // sets symbol name
   m_trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(m_magic);    // sets magic number
   RefreshRates();

//--- create handle of the indicator iCCI
   handle_iCCI=iCCI(Symbol(),Period(),Inp_ma_period_CCI,PRICE_CLOSE);
//--- if the handle is not created 
   if(handle_iCCI==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      //--- tell about the failure and output the error code 
      PrintFormat("Failed to create handle of the iCCI indicator for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d",
                  Symbol(),
                  EnumToString(Period()),
                  GetLastError());
      //--- the indicator is stopped early 
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }

//--- create handle of the indicator iMACD
   handle_iMACD=iMACD(Symbol(),Period(),Inp_fast_ema_period_MACD,Inp_slow_ema_period_MACD,2,PRICE_CLOSE);
//--- if the handle is not created 
   if(handle_iMACD==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      //--- tell about the failure and output the error code 
      PrintFormat("Failed to create handle of the iMACD indicator for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d",
                  Symbol(),
                  EnumToString(Period()),
                  GetLastError());
      //--- the indicator is stopped early 
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//---

  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
//----
   

   m_cci=iCCIGet(0);
   m_macd=iMACDGet(MAIN_LINE,0)*1000000;

   m_buy_total=0;
   m_sell_total=0;

   for(int cnt=PositionsTotal()-1;cnt>=0;cnt--)// ???close all orders
     {
      if(!m_position.SelectByIndex(cnt))
         continue;
      if(m_position.Symbol()!=Symbol())
         continue;
      if(m_position.Magic()!=m_magic)
         continue;
      if(m_position.PositionType()==POSITION_TYPE_BUY)
         m_buy_total++;
      else
         m_sell_total++;
     }
   if(m_cci>m_buy_sell_level && m_macd>m_buy_sell_level)
     {
      sell();
     }
   else if(m_cci<-m_buy_sell_level && m_macd<-m_buy_sell_level)
     {
      buy();
     }
   close();
//---
  }
  
  
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void buy()
  {
   closeAll(POSITION_TYPE_SELL);
   if(!RefreshRates())
      return;
   if(m_buy_total==0)
      m_trade.Buy(m_ext_lot*MathPow(2,m_pos),Symbol(),
                  m_symbol.Ask(),0.0,0.0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void sell()
  {
   closeAll(POSITION_TYPE_BUY);
   if(!RefreshRates())
      return;
   if(m_sell_total==0)
      m_trade.Sell(m_ext_lot*MathPow(2,m_pos),Symbol(),
                   m_symbol.Bid(),0.0,0.0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void closeAll(ENUM_POSITION_TYPE pos_type)
  {
   for(int cnt=PositionsTotal()-1;cnt>=0;cnt--)// close all orders
     {
      if(!m_position.SelectByIndex(cnt))
         continue;
      if(m_position.Symbol()!=Symbol())
         continue;
      if(m_position.Magic()!=m_magic)
         continue;
      if(m_position.PositionType()==pos_type)
        {
         if(m_position.Profit()<0)
            m_pos++;
         else if(m_position.Profit()>0)
            m_pos=0;
         m_trade.PositionClose(m_position.Ticket());
        }
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void close()
  {
   for(int cnt=OrdersTotal()-1;cnt>=0;cnt--)// close all orders
     {
      if(!m_position.SelectByIndex(cnt))
         continue;
      if(m_position.Symbol()!=Symbol())
         continue;
      if(m_position.Magic()!=m_magic)
         continue;
      if(m_position.Profit()>0 && MathAbs(m_position.PriceOpen()-m_position.PriceCurrent())>120*Point()) ///
        {
         m_pos+=2;
         Print("Profit=",DoubleToString(m_position.Profit(),2),
               " and PriceOpen(",DoubleToString(m_position.PriceOpen(),Digits()),")",
               " - PriceCurrent(",DoubleToString(m_position.PriceCurrent(),Digits()),")",
               " > ",DoubleToString(120*Point(),Digits()));
         m_trade.PositionClose(m_position.Ticket());
        }
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Refreshes the symbol quotes data                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool RefreshRates()
  {
//--- refresh rates
   if(!m_symbol.RefreshRates())
      return(false);
//--- protection against the return value of "zero"
   if(m_symbol.Ask()==0 || m_symbol.Bid()==0)
      return(false);
//---
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Get value of buffers for the iCCI                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double iCCIGet(const int index)
  {
   double CCI[];
   ArraySetAsSeries(CCI,true);
//--- reset error code 
   ResetLastError();
//--- fill a part of the iCCIBuffer array with values from the indicator buffer that has 0 index 
   if(CopyBuffer(handle_iCCI,0,0,index+1,CCI)<0)
     {
      //--- if the copying fails, tell the error code 
      PrintFormat("Failed to copy data from the iCCI indicator, error code %d",GetLastError());
      //--- quit with zero result - it means that the indicator is considered as not calculated 
      return(0.0);
     }
   return(CCI[index]);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Get value of buffers for the iMACD                               |
//|  the buffer numbers are the following:                           |
//|   0 - MAIN_LINE, 1 - SIGNAL_LINE                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double iMACDGet(const int buffer,const int index)
  {
   double MACD[];
   ArraySetAsSeries(MACD,true);
//--- reset error code 
   ResetLastError();
//--- fill a part of the iMACDBuffer array with values from the indicator buffer that has 0 index 
   if(CopyBuffer(handle_iMACD,buffer,0,index+1,MACD)<0)
     {
      //--- if the copying fails, tell the error code 
      PrintFormat("Failed to copy data from the iMACD indicator, error code %d",GetLastError());
      //--- quit with zero result - it means that the indicator is considered as not calculated 
      return(0.0);
     }
   return(MACD[index]);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
 

1. You took a sample - old code

2. Here the lot is not normalized to the step

3. You did not show the log file (you must insert the log file using the button Code)

  
test on EURUSD,H1 (hedging)
 2020.04.14 15:30:26   failed instant sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.09708 [Invalid volume]
 2020.04.14 15:30:26   failed instant sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.09709 [Invalid volume]
 2020.04.14 15:30:27   failed instant sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.09710 [Invalid volume]
 2020.04.14 15:30:27   failed instant sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.09711 [Invalid volume]
 2020.04.14 15:30:27   failed instant sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.09712 [Invalid volume]
 2020.04.14 15:30:27   failed instant sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.09713 [Invalid volume]
 2020.04.14 15:30:27   failed instant sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.09714 [Invalid volume]
 2020.04.14 15:30:28   failed instant sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.09715 [Invalid volume]
 2020.04.14 15:30:28   failed instant sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.09716 [Invalid volume]
 2020.04.14 15:30:28   failed instant sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.09717 [Invalid volume]
 2020.04.14 15:30:28   failed instant sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.09718 [Invalid volume]
 2020.04.14 15:30:29   failed instant sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.09719 [Invalid volume]
 2020.04.14 15:30:29   failed instant sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.09720 [Invalid volume]
 2020.04.14 15:30:29   failed instant sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.09721 [Invalid volume]
 2020.04.14 15:30:29   failed instant sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.09722 [Invalid volume]
 2020.04.14 15:30:30   failed instant sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.09723 [Invalid volume]
 2020.04.14 15:30:30   failed instant sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.09724 [Invalid volume]
 2020.04.14 15:30:30   failed instant sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.09725 [Invalid volume]
 2020.04.14 15:30:30   failed instant sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.09726 [Invalid volume]
 2020.04.14 15:30:31   failed instant sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.09728 [Invalid volume]
 2020.04.14 15:30:31   failed instant sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.09729 [Invalid volume]
there are no trading operations
 
Piotr Stepien:

i believe this is from automatic tester.
you mush include code validation, in case of not enough capital..

