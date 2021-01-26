message [invald volume]
Hello, during testing, I receive the message [invald volume] please help
1. You took a sample - old code
2. Here the lot is not normalized to the step
3. You did not show the log file (you must insert the log file using the button )
test on EURUSD,H1 (hedging) 2020.04.14 15:30:26 failed instant sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.09708 [Invalid volume] 2020.04.14 15:30:26 failed instant sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.09709 [Invalid volume] 2020.04.14 15:30:27 failed instant sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.09710 [Invalid volume] 2020.04.14 15:30:27 failed instant sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.09711 [Invalid volume] 2020.04.14 15:30:27 failed instant sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.09712 [Invalid volume] 2020.04.14 15:30:27 failed instant sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.09713 [Invalid volume] 2020.04.14 15:30:27 failed instant sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.09714 [Invalid volume] 2020.04.14 15:30:28 failed instant sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.09715 [Invalid volume] 2020.04.14 15:30:28 failed instant sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.09716 [Invalid volume] 2020.04.14 15:30:28 failed instant sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.09717 [Invalid volume] 2020.04.14 15:30:28 failed instant sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.09718 [Invalid volume] 2020.04.14 15:30:29 failed instant sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.09719 [Invalid volume] 2020.04.14 15:30:29 failed instant sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.09720 [Invalid volume] 2020.04.14 15:30:29 failed instant sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.09721 [Invalid volume] 2020.04.14 15:30:29 failed instant sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.09722 [Invalid volume] 2020.04.14 15:30:30 failed instant sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.09723 [Invalid volume] 2020.04.14 15:30:30 failed instant sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.09724 [Invalid volume] 2020.04.14 15:30:30 failed instant sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.09725 [Invalid volume] 2020.04.14 15:30:30 failed instant sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.09726 [Invalid volume] 2020.04.14 15:30:31 failed instant sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.09728 [Invalid volume] 2020.04.14 15:30:31 failed instant sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.09729 [Invalid volume] there are no trading operations
Piotr Stepien:
i believe this is from automatic tester.
you mush include code validation, in case of not enough capital..
