Charts stays open after Back Testing in MT5
Hey Guys!
There is a question hovering around my head for a while when I am backtesting EAs.
After every backtest, the Chart related to that test stays open in the MT5 Terminal.
I have attached a screenshot of the issue.
Am I missing something in my code to stop MT5 keeping the trace of the backtesting or is this a normal? Any way to stop it?
I really appreciate any advice or point me to some resources for studying this issue more.
Cheers!
Two steps:
It's default behavior that the chart stay's open after the test because when someone is developing and testing a new strategy they often want to check the entry and exit points on the chart afterwards to spot problems or to spot potential improvements to the strategy.
You can also get rid of these charts by simply pressing and holding down the CTRL and F4 key's.
Thank you Vladimir! What I was looking for!
Cheers
Thank you Marco for the keyboard shortcut. That will definitely help speeding up the process!
Cheers
