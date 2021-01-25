MT4 Chart display issue
You can use the procedure which I am using in case I have same error for example:
How to prepare MT4 for backtesting/trading with some pair: post #932
Because the history is automatically loaded in MT5, but we can do it by oueselves in case of MT4.
How to Start with Metatrader 5
- 2017.02.08
- www.mql5.com
I decided to create this thread to help to myself and to the others to start with Metatrader 5...
Sergey Golubev:thank you very much, i right clicked on the chart, and refreshed and the issue was fixed
You can use the procedure which I am using in case I have same error for example:
How to prepare MT4 for backtesting/trading with some pair: post #932
Because the history is automatically loaded in MT5, but we can do it by oueselves in case of MT4.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
pls, does anyone knows how to solve this, other timeframes are working perfectly, just this H1 won't display correctly, all the price history is available, even if i scroll back slightly, it switches to the correct display.