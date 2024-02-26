Rectangle Extender metatrader 5.
What is the best way to extend rectangles on mql5? Thank you
Nuriye Jale:
What is the best way to extend rectangles on mql5? Thank you
What is the best way to extend rectangles on mql5? Thank you
Change the (2nd) time and price anchors using ObjectSetInteger() and ObjectSetDouble()
Hi Nuriye,
I had the same problem and made an indicator. Add this indicator and all rectangles will be extended with each new bar. The rectangle is also extended at a chart event. Hope it helps!
Files:
Bugfix
Files:
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register