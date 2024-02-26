Rectangle Extender metatrader 5.

What is the best way to extend rectangles on mql5? Thank you 
 
Nuriye Jale:
Change the (2nd) time and price anchors using ObjectSetInteger() and  ObjectSetDouble() 

 

Hi Nuriye,

I had the same problem and made an indicator. Add this indicator and all rectangles will be extended with each new bar. The rectangle is also extended at a chart event. Hope it helps!

Files:
ExtendRectangleV2.mq5  3 kb
 
John62TM #:

Great, first mt5 one that actually works fine, thanks !
 
Bugfix 
Files:
ExtendRectangleV2.1.mq5  3 kb
