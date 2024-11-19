Problem with CustomRatesUpdate (Metatrader 5)
Hi,
I'm experiencing a problem with the CustomRatesUpdate function.
The custom chart "breaks" and I get undocumented error messages in the "Journal" tab.
The problem surfaces very often (not always) when the server time goes from one day to the next.
Here are the error messages:
Here is a test EA code that will generate these errors:
Any idea what is causing this? The code is very simple so I'm guessing the problem lies in the CustomRatesUpdate function. To replicate the problem, please attach the EA to 5 or more symbols. Let it run for several hours before the server date changes. The error will trigger, sooner or later. Always around the same time (server time going from one day to the next).
