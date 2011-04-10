Request for help: HLC bars on MT5
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Hi, appreciate help on modification of this HLC bars
I have manage to modify this simple indicator that draws color bars mt5 to draw HLC bars base on this criteria...
1:Draw only high, low & close but not the open.
2:color the bars only base on current close of bar to previous close price..instead of the usual open & close.
Current bug: as i only commented the open price in the code..the open price occasionally appears as artifacts on the screen.
My lack of programing knowledge can only go so far & appreciate of experience folks out there could help me to modify a little bit so as to;
1:Prevent the the open price from drawing (DRAW_NONE or something)
2:& to include a new color if close of previous bar is same level as current close.
Additionally (not essential);
is to include an option to draw for example last 100 bars...
Appreciate any help on this matter...
tks ahead.
below showing occasional open price artifacts...