Beginer in mql5
Read the CopyBuffer help
int CopyBuffer( int indicator_handle, // indicator handle int buffer_num, // indicator buffer number int start_pos, // start position int count, // amount to copy double buffer[] // target array to copy );
Thank so now my open trade is always instant he don't wait the cloture of tick. (ex: Timeframe H1)
How i can do that ?
Why do you think so?
Look carefully at the help:
int count, // amount to copy
Because in the backtest it opens the positions in the middle of the candles, I want that to open the position at the close of the candle.
I have already told you twice where you should look. You should now read the help and change your code. And only after you change your code - you can ask a question.
So I repeat - read the help:
:: Remind you - you initially complained about the error:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Siuko, 2021.01.19 21:53
***
When i try IchiBuffer_Senkou_Span_B_Buffer[25] i have an error on test because i don't have a " IchiBuffer_Senkou_Span_B_Buffer[25] "
how i can load the 26 past tick ?
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Ichimoku_Siuko.mq5 | //| Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" // Librairie #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> CTrade trade; // Input input double SLPercentage = 0.25; // Taille du SL en pourcentage // Déclaration des variables pour les indicateurs int ichiHandle; double IchiBuffer_Tenkan_sen_Buffer[],IchiBuffer_Kijun_sen_Buffer[],IchiBuffer_Senkou_Span_A_Buffer[],IchiBuffer_Senkou_Span_B_Buffer[],IchiBuffer_Chinkou_Span_Buffer[]; // Déclaration des autres variable double Ask, Bid, SL, TP; string typeLastTrade = "Long"; bool canLong, canShort; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- // Charger les indicateurs ichiHandle = iIchimoku(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,9,26,52); ArraySetAsSeries(IchiBuffer_Tenkan_sen_Buffer, true); ArraySetAsSeries(IchiBuffer_Kijun_sen_Buffer, true); ArraySetAsSeries(IchiBuffer_Senkou_Span_A_Buffer, true); ArraySetAsSeries(IchiBuffer_Senkou_Span_B_Buffer, true); ArraySetAsSeries(IchiBuffer_Chinkou_Span_Buffer, true); //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { //--- CopyBuffer(ichiHandle, 0, 0, 2, IchiBuffer_Tenkan_sen_Buffer); CopyBuffer(ichiHandle, 1, 0, 2, IchiBuffer_Kijun_sen_Buffer); CopyBuffer(ichiHandle, 2, 0, 26, IchiBuffer_Senkou_Span_A_Buffer); CopyBuffer(ichiHandle, 3, 0, 26, IchiBuffer_Senkou_Span_B_Buffer); CopyBuffer(ichiHandle, 4, 0, 1, IchiBuffer_Chinkou_Span_Buffer); // Price Ask = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_ASK); Bid = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_BID); // Filtre if(Ask > IchiBuffer_Tenkan_sen_Buffer[1] && Ask > IchiBuffer_Kijun_sen_Buffer[1] && Ask > IchiBuffer_Senkou_Span_A_Buffer[1] && Ask > IchiBuffer_Senkou_Span_B_Buffer[1] && PositionsTotal() == 0) { canLong = true; } else { canLong = false; } if(Ask < IchiBuffer_Tenkan_sen_Buffer[1] && Ask < IchiBuffer_Kijun_sen_Buffer[1] && Ask < IchiBuffer_Senkou_Span_A_Buffer[1] && Ask < IchiBuffer_Senkou_Span_B_Buffer[1] && PositionsTotal() == 0) { canShort = true; } else { canShort = false; } // Signaux if(canShort) { SL = NormalizeDouble(Bid + SLPercentage / 100 * Bid, _Digits); TP = NormalizeDouble(Bid - SLPercentage / 100 * Bid, _Digits); trade.Sell(1.0, _Symbol, Bid, SL, TP); } if(canLong) { SL = NormalizeDouble(Ask - SLPercentage / 100 * Ask, _Digits); TP = NormalizeDouble(Ask + SLPercentage / 100 * Ask, _Digits); trade.Buy(1.0, _Symbol, Bid, SL, TP); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
I change the code, it works very well by adjusting with the CopyBuffer. I have no more errors at launch, it's perfect. Now the problem I am having is that the position does not open at the candle close, but at the instant "T" where my condition is true. I would like this to happen only when the candle closes. I wonder if we should also create the "candles" indicator? and ask to close the last candle instead of my "Ask" in the condition.
Here he take position "Sell", but the candle is not close:
Where the candle close, the signal is not OK for my condition.
This is because you are working on every tick. And you only need to work when a new bar is born.
Example: Example: a simple Expert Advisor at the intersection of two iMA (Moving Average, MA) indicators.
So, the EA will look for a signal only at the moment of a new bar birth. The code responsible for finding a new bar:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { *** //--- we work only at the time of the birth of new bar datetime time_0=iTime(m_symbol.Name(),Period(),0); if(time_0==m_prev_bars) return; m_prev_bars=time_0; *** }
- 2020.09.17
Wow, your post too good. Thank you, there are all the answers, I didn't know!
Thank you and have a good day, it's working very well :)
Hello, i'm begin to create my first EA.
BUT i try now with Ichimoku indocator.
my code
When i try IchiBuffer_Senkou_Span_B_Buffer[25] i have an error on test because i don't have a " IchiBuffer_Senkou_Span_B_Buffer[25] "
how i can load the 26 past tick ?