"Authorization failed, please check on your account"
I revived notification associate with my signal as " Authorization failed, please check on your account" , I am not able to identify what is the issue ?
Roman:
It is usually repaired by itself later, if not check your account number, broker/server and investor password in your MQL5.com signal connection setup page.
It is usually repaired by itself later, if not check your account number, broker/server and investor password in your MQL5.com signal connection setup page.
Now I see my signal is unavailable, when I tried to renter agin it says name already in the system, how I can remove the old one or edit ? I search it in the global signal , I can not find it
Roman:
Check here, under all tabs: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/my
Eleni Anna Branou:It says , No items to show
Roman:I take it back , there is one under disabled and 2 with the same name under “all” , how I can delete of enable
Roman:
You can't delete and re-connect the same trading account.
Try to edit your account details on the top right corner of your signal.
