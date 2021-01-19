"Authorization failed, please check on your account"

I revived notification  associate with my signal as  " Authorization failed, please check on your account" , I am not able to identify what is the issue ? 
 
Roman:
It is usually repaired by itself later, if not check your account number, broker/server and investor password in your MQL5.com signal connection setup page.


 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Thanks Elena, 
Now I see my signal is unavailable, when I tried to renter agin it says name already in the system, how I can remove the old one or edit ? I search it in the global signal , I can not find it 
 
Roman:
Check here, under all tabs: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/my

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

It says , No items to show
 
Roman:
I take it back , there is one under disabled and 2 with the same name under “all” , how I can delete of enable 
 
Roman:
You can't delete and re-connect the same trading account.

Try to edit your account details on the top right corner of your signal.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

You are awesome, I was struggling for the past two days , now all good .  
