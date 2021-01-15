One more SCAM in the Marketplace... Please ADMINS take Action!
You can write to the service desk with the link to this thread and the link to his forum profile.
Or you can make a private message to the moderator(s) (with the link to this thread and the link to his forum profile).
Or you can make a private message to the moderator(s) (with the link to this thread and the link to his forum profile).
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This guy keeps spamming me for over a week, trying to make a "partnership" of some kind... I never answered... but today I received a post in my Facebook page: