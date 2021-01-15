One more SCAM in the Marketplace... Please ADMINS take Action!

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This guy keeps spamming me for over a week, trying to make a "partnership" of some kind... I never answered... but today I received a post in my Facebook page:



 
You can write to the service desk with the link to this thread and the link to his forum profile.
Or you can make a private message to the moderator(s) (with the link to this thread and the link to his forum profile).
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