Changed my email address

New comment
 
How can i changed my email in my profile anybody here can help me please to changed my email address 
 
Saqlain Qadir:
How can i changed my email in my profile anybody here can help me please to changed my email address 

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/denyjane4/security

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/denyjane4/security

But its not working 

 

I never changed email but it is the screenshots about what to do -

New comment