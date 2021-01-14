How to check for unrealized losses

Is it possible to find out the past unrealized loss amounts of the signal distributors?
go to the signal stats and check everything (drawdown, and so on).
 
セルゲイ・ゴルベフ シグナル統計に移動し、すべてをチェックします （ドローダウンなど）。

Thank you very much.

Will this part of the signal distributor you just mentioned be updated?

and Balance graph, Equity graph, and more -

The Easy Way to Evaluate a Signal: Trading Activity, Drawdown/Load and MFE/MAE Distribution Charts - the article (or same article in Japanese language)
 
ZENDAMAKIN:
This is not what you say, its the result of the currently open trades of the signal, that you can't see because you are not a subscriber.

