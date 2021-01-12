Signal not starting
Gaurav Batra:
Hi, I stopped a signal from MT5 TOOLS--SIGNALS--Uncheck the box. Now when i restarted it my tardes are not opening as per signal automatically. Can anyone help?
If you use MQL5 VPS you need to perform a new synchronization/migration for the signal subscription to start working again.
Its easier to stop/pause and restart your signal subscription in https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions >> Suspend.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi, I stopped a signal from MT5 TOOLS--SIGNALS--Uncheck the box. Now when i restarted it my tardes are not opening as per signal automatically. Can anyone help?