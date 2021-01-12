Signal not starting

Hi, I stopped a signal from MT5 TOOLS--SIGNALS--Uncheck the box. Now when i restarted it my tardes are not opening as per signal automatically. Can anyone help?

 
If you use MQL5 VPS you need to perform a new synchronization/migration for the signal subscription to start working again.

Its easier to stop/pause and restart your signal subscription in https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions >> Suspend.

